‘Faulty data behind AMU’s slide in national rankings’

Aligarh Muslim University has 2,911 full-time research scholars. According to the Centre’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), however, the university has only 33. The faulty data resulted in AMU slipping from 18th to 31st place in the rankings released earlier this week.

“This discrepancy in the number of PhD students enrolled at AMU has resulted in a false steep decline in our ranking,” university’s Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor said in a letter to the National Board of Accreditation and Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday. “A higher NIRF ranking not only translates into better employment opportunities for students, but also forms an important basis for future funding, infrastructure support and other assistance by various government and other agencies.”

He urged the HRD Ministry to rectify the discrepancy immediately.

NIRF sources much of the data from institutions themselves. Prof. Mansoor said correct data, sent by email in March 2020 and also uploaded on the AMU website, showed the number of full time PhD graduates over the last three years was between 312 and 387. However, the NIRF site shows only 8-10 each year.