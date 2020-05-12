Father too dies five days after son falls victim to COVID-19 in J&K

A man died due to coronavirus on Monday five days after his 34-year-old son fell victim to the virus in Srinagar. Meanwhile, 18 new COVID-19 cases pushed Jammu and Kashmir’s total to 879.

A resident of Srinagar’s Alamgari Bazaar, the victim was suffering from pancreatic cancer but was shifted from Srinagar’s Super Speciality Hospital to the Chest Disease Hospital recently after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The victim’s son earlier tested positive, after contracting the coronavirus at the hospital while tending his father, and died of Cytokine Storm, a rare condition where a body’s healthy cells start eating each other, on April 7.

“The father breathed his last on Monday afternoon due to co-morbidities,” said Dr. Salim Tak, medical superintendent of the Chest Disease Hopistal.

The death toll due to the virus has now risen to 10 in Jammu and Kashmir.

A government spokesman said that of the 18 new positive cases, six were reported from the Jammu division and 12 from the Kashmir division.

“Till date 95,419 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance. Srinagar has highest number of positive cases at 136, followed by Bandipora district with 134 cases,” said the spokesman.