Father-son swap for MLC polls in Nashik shows cracks in Maharashtra Congress

January 13, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - PUNE

Schisms within the Congress in Maharashtra came to the fore after the party’s official candidate for the upcoming Nashik graduates constituency election (as part of the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls) withdrew his nomination at the last minute on Thursday, while his son declared himself as the candidate instead.

Three-time MLC from the Nashik graduates constituency Sudhir Tambe, who had been announced as the Congress candidate by the party high command, failed to file his nomination papers before the 3 p.m. deadline on Thursday.

Instead, Dr. Tambe’s son, Youth Congress member Satyajeet Tambe filed the nomination papers as an independent candidate.

Mr. Satyajeet Tambe said that as he could not get the ‘AB form’ (Form A and Form B denote that a certain candidate has been approved by a political party) before the expiry of the 3 p.m. deadline, he had filed his nomination as an independent. However, he stressed that he was the Congress’ candidate supported by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA coalition consisting of the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction).

Seeking support from all

Mr. Tambe, who had accompanied his father Dr. Sudhir, further said that he would seek the support of all parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure that he won the election unopposed.

When questioned how could he file his nomination when the Congress high command had already announced his father’s candidature, Satyajeet said: “This seat has fallen to the Congress’ kitty [in the MVA’s internal arrangement]. For many days, we had been discussing this issue [of candidature]… Many senior leaders were eager that I contest. However, because of technical reasons or some miscommunication, the party announced Dr. Sudhir Tambe’s candidature. However, I have spoken with senior leaders and have filed my nomination.”

The term of five MLCs, including two from graduates’ and three from teachers’ constituencies, will end on February 7, and elections for these seats will be held on January 30.

“I am going to ask every party to support me, from the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to the BJP. I will be requesting Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule for their support. It has been Maharashtra’s political tradition to help candidates win unopposed,” said Satyajeet Tambe, who is the nephew of senior Congressman Balasaheb Tambe.

‘Fresh blood needed’

Satyajeet’s father Dr. Sudhir said that there was a need for fresh blood in the Nashik graduates constituency. “So, with the aim of putting a young face forward who will take up issues of the people in the Council, I have withdrawn my candidature,” said Dr. Sudhir Tambe.

According to sources, the BJP had been trying to woo a disgruntled Satyajeet to their side. However, Satyajeet clarified that though he had filed papers as an independent, he would contest as a Congress party candidate as he had devoted his life to the party.

Meanwhile, an embarrassed Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said he could comment on the incident or whether any action would be taken against the Tambes only after making a full inquiry into the matter. “Our candidate was Dr. Sudhir Tambe. Satyajeet had accompanied him to fill the AB form before the 3 p.m. deadline. We do not know what happened there… I have had no talk with the high command in this regard. I can only speak once I’ve collected all information on this matter,” said Mr. Patole.