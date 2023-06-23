ADVERTISEMENT

Father, son held over alleged conversion bid in Uttarakhand

June 23, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Kotdwar, Uttarakhand

The victim’s father lodged a complaint against the father and son after they taught the woman to wear a hijab and offer namaz

PTI

A 22-year-old man and his father have been arrested for allegedly trying to convert a young woman to Islam in Pauri district here, police said on June 23.

Mujeeb Khan (22) and his father Babu Khan (45) were arrested on June 21 evening from Rishikesh Railway Station, Srinagar Circle, Officer Shyam Dutt Nautiyal said on Friday.

According to the police complaint, accused Mujeeb Khan, in complicity with his father Babu Khan, taught the woman to wear a hijab and offer namaz besides giving an assurance of marrying her.

Also read: Religious conversion a serious issue, should not be given political colour, says Supreme Court

A case under the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018, was registered against the father-son duo in following the complaint filed by the woman's father, Mr. Nautiyal said.

The accused are residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

