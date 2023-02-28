ADVERTISEMENT

Father of soldier who died in Galwan thrashed, arrested over ‘encroachment’

February 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Vaishali, Bihar

The father of the soldier was allegedly manhandled and arrested over a dispute linked to land for the soldier’s memorial in Bihar’s Vaishali

ANI

Family members of a soldier, who was among those who lost lives in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with China, have alleged that the martyr's father was thrashed and arrested by the police for building a memorial for his son on government land in Jandaha in Bihar's Vaishali.

The soldier whose father was targeted was identified as Jai Kishore Singh. However, the police claimed that the matter is linked to an issue of illegal encroachment, which was in violation of the rights of the landowner.

"On January 23, a case was registered under SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram & on govt land in Jandaha. Later, walls bordering the statue were built. They have not sought any permission. If they wanted, they could have made it in their own land or sought land from the government. There would not have been an issue then. The landowner's rights being violated due to illegal encroachment," the SDPO Mahua said.

However, the brother of the martyr accused the police of thrashing his father and abusing him.

"DSP ma'am visited us, asking us to remove the statue within 15 days. I said I will show her the document. Later, the police station in-charge came to our home and beat up my father before arresting him. They also abused my father. I am also in the armed forces personnel," Nand Kishore, brother of Jai Kishore Singh, said.

The locals protested against the police action and also chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

