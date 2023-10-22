Ranchi resident celebrates daughter’s return from in-law’s house after she decides to divorce her husband 

October 22, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - Patna

Prem Gupta, a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand, brought back his daughter Sakshi Gupta home with fanfare from her in–law’s house as she was allegedly being tortured and after she decided to file for divorce.

On October 15, on the first day of Navaratri, Mr. Gupta reached the house of his daughter’s in-law in Bajra-Sarweshwari Nagar locality with musical band and fireworks to bring her back to his home.

Mr. Gupta himself shared the video of the celebration on his social media account six days ago, saying that when the daughter’s marriage is done with great pomp and show, and if things go wrong at the in-law’s house then she must be brought back with respect and honour because daughters are very precious.

Last April, Mr. Gupta, a resident of Kumhartoli in Ranchi, married off Ms. Gupta to an assistant engineer Sachin Kumar who works in Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited. However, soon his daughter was harassed by Mr. Kumar and the in-laws.Sometimes, her husband used to throw her out of the house.

After a few days of marriage, she came to know that her husband had already married twice and told her father about this.

Initially, the family tried to resolve the matter but when it did not work she filed a divorce petition which is currently pending before the court.

Mr. Gupta told The Hindu over phone while returning from Rajasthan along with his family members that the in-laws and her hushand have promised to give alimony in the divorce case before the court. He said that during the wedding, he gave ₹17 lakh to her in-laws which they would return as alimony. Mr. Gupta was suffering from cancer but recovered six months ago.

Asked about the future of her daughter, Mr. Gupta who is into real estate business, said, “As of now we have not decided anything but if my daughter wants to start a new life with a new life partner then we will be more than happy. They have now mutually agreed for the divorce and the family court of Ranchi will pronounce the decision soon.”

Ms. Gupta also expressed happiness saying that she is lucky to have such parents who supported so much.

Her mother Veena and brother Ujjwal also expressed happiness over the developments.

Several attempts to contact her in-law’s family turned futile.

