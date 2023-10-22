Father celebrates daughter’s return from in-law’s house after her decision of divorce 

October 22, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - Patna

Prem Gupta, a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand has set an example by bringing his daughter back home from her in – law’s house as she was allegedly being tortured and now has decided to take divorce.

The incident happened on October 15 of this month when people were busy worshipping Goddess Durga with special rituals on the first day of Navratra. Mr. Gupta reached her in-law’s house in Bajra- Sarweshwari Nagar locality with musical band and fireworks to bid her farewell and brought her back to his home.

Mr. Gupta himself shared the video of the celebration on his social media account six days back saying that when daughter’s marriage is done with great pomp and show and if the spouse and the family turns out to be wrong or does wrong thing then you should bring your daughter back to your home with respect and honour because daughters are very precious.

Mr. Gupta, a resident of Kumhartoli in Ranchi married his daughter Sakshi Gupta to an assistant engineer Sachin Kumar last year in April who works in Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL). However, soon after the marriage his daughter became the prey and in-laws including the husband started harassing her. Sometimes, he used to throw her out of the house.

After a few days of marriage, she came to know that her husband had already married twice and shared her pain with her father.

Initially, the family tried to resolve the matter but things were not in control as she was allegedly being harassed. Then she had no option left to file a divorce petition which is currently pending before the court.

“After fifteen days of marriage, he started showing his real colour. I am not disappointed because such a relationship cannot continue forcefully. Many times, she was thrown out of the house by her in-laws. The boy married my daughter after telling the lies and she is not at all responsible for this. Her in-laws and boy have promised to give alimony in the divorce case before the court, “Mr. Gupta told The Hindu over phone while returning from Rajasthan along with his family members.

He also accepted that during the wedding, he has given ₹17 lakh to her in-laws which they will be returning as alimony. Mr. Gupta was also suffering from cancer but he recovered six months back.

Asked about the future of her daughter, Mr. Gupta who is into real estate business further said, “As of now we have not decided anything but if my daughter wants to start a new life with a new life partner then we will be more than happy. They have now mutually agreed for the divorce and the family court of Ranchi will pronounce the decision soon.”

Ms. Sakshi also expressed her happiness saying that she is lucky to have such parents who supported so much.

“Now I will be able to live a normal life as a woman. I would like to say that they are many girls who face this condition after marriage and they do not share their problems with the parents and ultimately, they go into depression which sometime results in committing suicide as well. In some cases, many in-laws even kill their daughters-in-law. I am really happy the way my father brought me back,“ Sakshi Gupta said.

Having done the course of fashion designing from Marwari College Ranchi, She further said, “The people in society generally do not give much respect to the divorced woman and they look down upon. Even though boys do wrong things, it is girls who become the target and they are blamed. Now my parents have given me so much respect that I can live in this society proudly and will get the rights freely.”

Her mother Veena Gupta and brother Ujjwal Gupta also expressed their happiness over Sakshi’s return.

“I am really happy that my daughter is free from the harassment and mental torture. It was hell for her who survived at her in-law’s house for more than a year. I will urge all mothers to speak to their daughters after marriage and ask them whether they are happy or not at their in-law’s house. If there is any problem take immediate action or else it would be too late,“ Veena Gupta said.

Several attempts to contact boy family members turned futile.