Fatehpur judge’s car hit by another vehicle; foul play suspected

Police in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh have launched a probe after the car of a judge who was travelling from Prayagraj to Fatehpur was hit by another vehicle from behind.

In his police complaint, Mohammad Ahmad Khan, ADJ (POCSO) Fatehpur, said that while he was serving in Bareilly as judge in December 2020, he had received a death threat from a youth after he had denied bail in a case.

Kaushambi police on Friday said the judge was travelling from Prayagraj to Fatehpur on July 29 when near Kokhraj police station a car (multi-purpose vehicle) hit his vehicle from behind. The judge's car was damaged but he, the driver and his gunner did not receive any injuries and used the same car to complete the journey.

The matter was being probed, said Kaushambi police.