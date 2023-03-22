Fate of peace process uncertain: NSCN (I-M) 

March 22, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - GUWAHATI

New Delhi’s fluctuating commitment to the “Indo-Naga political issue” has made the Framework Agreement hang in balance, the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland has said.

The NSCN (I-M) calls itself the National Socialist Council of Nagalim.

The Framework Agreement was signed between the Centre and the NSCN (I-M) on August 3, 2015.

“We have made our stand loud and clear to the government of India on the issue of the Naga flag and constitution which are indispensable and inviolable parts of the recognised sovereignty and unique history of the Nagas,” NSCN (I-M) president, Q. Tuccu said while addressing the 44 th Naga Republic Day celebration on March 21 at the extremist group’s headquarters near Dimapur, Nagaland’s commercial hub.

He said the Indian Government’s commitment to resolving the 25-year-old conflict “fluctuates wildly every now and then”. He insisted that the outfit is “simply waiting for” how New Delhi “will pick up the threads of the Indo-Naga political talks with the correct narrative and not for its own convenience”.

The NSCN (I-M) claims the Centre had committed to letting the Nagas use their own flag and constitution to ensure lasting peace across the Naga-inhabited areas. The Centre denies having made such a commitment.

Mr. Tuccu said the politics of “hypocrisy” and “flattery” is raising its ugly heads as the government of India is again looking for an escape route to dilute the political significance of the Framework Agreement.

He blamed the Centre for the “absurdity of the situation” regarding the political talks.

The lack of seriousness on the part of the Centre has led to the belief that it plans to “strike the Nagas with all its State machinery”.

He said a survival strategy would have to be worked out if the talks eventually fail. “…this final showdown must be a battle to decide our future,” he added.

The ball, he asserted, is in the court of the government of India for putting its acts together and getting back the lost ground.

Nagaland Governor, La Ganesan had earlier said the unresolved Naga political issue was affecting development in the State. Addressing the State Assembly on Tuesday, he underlined the need for an early solution to the issue through an honourable, acceptable, and inclusive peace process.

