‘Fast’ turnaround for Arunachal Staff Selection Board

Once rocked by cash-for-job scam, the board has been declaring results of written exams within 48 hours

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has virtually raced to leave its tainted past behind. The APSSB suffered from the same ailments many of its counterparts or Public Service Commissions across the country do — inordinate delay in publishing results and completing the examination cycle, question paper leaks and frauds to name a few.

In February 2020, it was shaken by a cash-for-job scam in the examination for the post of lower division clerk.

The APSSB has since created a record by announcing the results of a few examinations for Government posts within 48 hours of conducting examinations. The process in many States across the country takes up to 5 years.

“The exams are based on OMR (optical mark recognition) and the evaluation is done non-stop through fast scanner machines. Hence, the declaration of results is fast,” Santosh Kumar, the Secretary-cum-Controller of APSSB told The Hindu.

“The entire process is video recorded for transparency. Besides, officers from outside the APSSB are appointed as observers for processing the result,” he said.

The focus of the APSSB, he added, has been on ensuring that the trust of the aspirants in the system is not broken. The 2014-batch IAS officer from Bihar’s Samastipur was entrusted with cleansing the APSSB soon after the cash-for-job scam surfaced.

The new board conducted the first exam for various technical posts under the State’s Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences and the result was declared within 14 hours. The result of next exam for various posts of the State’s Information and Public Relations Department was declared within nine hours.

The third exam for the post of lower division clerk was held on March 21 across 12 districts. The result was declared on March 24 and it was made possible by a team working for 38 hours non-stop. While the cycle of the typing skill test on March 29 was completed within eight days, the result of the junior estimator exam was declared within 24 hours.

The APSSB went on to create a record by completing the entire cycle of combined graduate level exam within 100 days, including the advertisement issued in June. The skill test was held on September 9 and the final result was declared the following day.

Likewise, the cycle of the combined higher secondary level exam was declared within six months on November 20.

“For technical posts such as lab, radio and dental technicians in the Department of Health or vocational instructors in ITI colleges, there are at most 10,000 candidates. The number is 30,000-40,000 for combined graduate level and combined higher secondary level exams,” Mr Kumar said.