Fast-track courts in Tripura to try POCSO cases

The Tripura government has designated several courts as first-track courts to try pending proceedings under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
A special court has been set up here and nine more across districts have been designated for the purpose, a law department official said. Five such courts have been set up to try cases of crimes against women.
Around 350 cases lodged under the POCSO Act are awaiting final disposal by courts. Many cases are as old as four years. Complaints are mainly about sexual abuse and hostility.
The State’s Law and Education Minister had earlier said that the special POCSO court here will be launched on September 16. It will deal with litigations under west Tripura district limit.
