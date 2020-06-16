‘Fast-track courts for cow slaughter trials’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday said that the State government has decided to hold the trials against accused in cow slaughter cases in fast-track courts.

The State government has also decided that the Right to Freedom of Religion Bill will be passed to stop forced conversions. Besides this, a Dharmada Board would also be constituted to look after the religious estates in the Hindu minority areas, he said, addressing a press conference at Nuh.

The Chief Minister said to curb the incidents of cow slaughter in the State and to take strict and prompt action against the accused, hearings of all such cases would be held in fast-track courts. “If needed amendments would also be made in the Haryana Gau Sanrakshan and Gau Samvardhan Act, 2015, to ensure protection of cows,” he said.

Speaking on forced conversions, the Chief Minister said that in some areas of the State cases have been reported, and taking a strong cognisance of all such unlawful conversions, the Right to Freedom of Religion Bill would be passed and as per the provisions of the Bill, strict action would be taken against those involved. Earlier, the Chief Minister also held a meeting of the district administration and representatives of various social and religious organisations. He appealed to the people that they should continue to maintain social harmony by strengthening the spirit of brotherhood.