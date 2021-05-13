Farooq, Mehbooba, Mirwaiz condemn Israel’s actions in Palestine

Srinagar

13 May 2021 02:18 IST

Deafening silence of prominent Muslim countries shocking, they say.

The National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the CPI(M) and the Hurriyat on Wednesday condemned the “violence and atrocities” committed by Israel in Palestine.

NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah, in a joint statement, said, “Even in the holy month of Ramzan, Israel has unleashed an unjust and despicable war in east Jerusalem, Al Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Jarrah and Bab Al Amud, resulting in killing of scores of innocent Palestinians. Even women and children are not being spared.”

They said there could be nothing more tragic than the deafening silence of prominent Muslim countries “just to please the U.S.”. “People of J&K stand in solidarity with the victims and those who are being forced out of their homes in this holy month. We pray for cessation of this violence,” they said.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the deafening silence of the world community is shocking.

“Even symbolic condemnations come with a rider justifying the violence in the name of Israel’s right to self defence. What about Palestine’s right to life?” she said.

The CPI (M), in a statement, denounced the Israeli attacks.

“Israel is moving towards the complete occupation of East Jerusalem by attacking Palestinians to make way for Jewish settlements. These acts of Israel are in gross violation of human rights and various resolutions passed by the U.N. The CPI(M) condemns these acts and calls upon the government of India to voice its support to the people of Palestine,” it said.

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), headed by incarcerated Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said, “The MMU strongly denounces the attack on innocent worshippers inside Masjid Al-Aqsa in the holy month of Ramzan. The aggression and desecration of Islam’s third holiest site is unacceptable and sheer violation of the basic human rights and against the principles of justice,” a spokesman of the Mirwaiz said.

He called out the Muslim nations and the justice loving countries for their “criminal silence”. “The attitude of such countries is shameful and unfortunate.”