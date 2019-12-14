Other States

Farooq Abdullah’s detention extended by 3 months

Farooq Abdullah. | File

Farooq Abdullah. | File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

more-in

The National Conference (NC) chairman has been booked under the ‘public order’ provision of the PSA which allows that a person can be kept inside a jail from three to six months without a trial

The detention of Farooq Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, was extended on Saturday by three months and he would continue to remain at his residence that has been declared a sub-jail, officials said here.

Mr. Abdullah, a five-time Parliamentarian, has been under detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state.

The stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) was first slapped against him on September 17, hours before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition by MDMK leader Vaiko who claimed that the NC leader was detained illegally.

The National Conference (NC) chairman has been booked under the ‘public order’ provision of the PSA which allows that a person can be kept inside a jail from three to six months without a trial, the officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 4:15:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/farooq-abdullahs-detention-extended-by-3-months/article30305783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY