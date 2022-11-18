National Conference to see a churn as Farooq Abdullah may step down

November 18, 2022 11:15 am | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Srinagar

The workers of National Conference (NC) witnessed a political drama over the reports of resignation of Dr. Farooq Abdullah, 85, as party president on Friday and he is unlikely to hold the post in the future.

A party spokesperson on Friday morning issued a statement, saying that Dr. Abdullah has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as the president of NC.

“In spite of the best efforts of senior colleagues in the party, Dr. Sahib was adamant that he wouldn’t review his decision. In light of this sudden announcement, which has caught everyone by surprise, the party General Secretary, as per the party constitution, has been tasked with conducting the election for party president, which will be completed on 5th Dec. Until that time Dr Sahib continues as president of the party,” the NC spokesman said.

Contrary to the NC spokesperson’s remarks, Dr. Abdullah’s statement did not reflect that he was “adamant” on stepping down as the party president.

“I am still the party chief till elections and till someone else is ready to the responsibilities of this post,” Dr. Abdullah said, in reaction to the NC statement on resignation.

The drama, however, made it clear that Dr. Abdullah is unlikely to be the next party president and the party is looking for a new face.

“The current president resigns before the election so that other people in the party can nominate their papers for the position, which is part of the NC electoral process. The elections will be held within a month in which any party worker can be elected for this post,” NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said.

Dr. Abdullah emerged as one of the key faces to oppose the Centre’s moves in J&K post August 5, 2019. He is also the chairman of the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of four J&K parties including Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).