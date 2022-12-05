Farooq Abdullah re-elected as NC president on party founder’s 117th birth anniversary

December 05, 2022 02:47 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - SRINAGAR

NC spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar, said that the Srinagar Parliamentarian was elected unopposed for the party post

Peerzada Ashiq

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, 85, was re-elected as president of the J&K National Conference (JKNC), Jammu and Kashmir’s oldest political party, on the party founder’s 117th birth anniversary in Srinagar on December 5.

“Dr. Farooq Abdullah has been re-elected as JKNC President in today’s delegate session at Dargah Hazratbal (in Srinagar). The party delegates from both the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir unanimously nominated only one name, Dr. Farooq Sb, to continue as party president,” NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said.

This has come as a surprise for all political pundits in Jammu and Kashmir. Dr. Abdullah on November 19 this year announced not to contest for the party post, hours after the party officials announced elections.

Hundreds of party delegates assembled at the grave of NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 117 th birth anniversary on Saturday morning. The elections were held after the special prayers were offered at the grave by the top party leaders, including vice president Omar Abdullah, and party delegates.

“Sheikh sahib led the people of J&K to fight oppression, hopelessness, and poverty. He will continue to rule the hearts for centuries to come,” Mr. Dar said. 

