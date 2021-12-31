Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti question SIT report on Hyderpora encounter

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday questioned the veracity of the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) report on the Hyderpora encounter which had left four persons, including a non-local militant, dead on November 15-16 in Srinagar.

Their statements came a day after SIT head Sujit Kumar Singh warned of penal action against politicians for any “provocative” remarks.

Also read | Hyderpora encounter: Amir's father files petition in J&K HC to seek return of body

“The police report is false. Police have done it to save themselves. They [youths] have been killed by the police and there is no doubt in it. A judicial enquiry be done into it,” National Conference president Dr. Abdullah said in Srinagar.

Peoples Democratic Party president Ms. Mufti, in a tweet, said, “Remarks on the SIT probe by different political parties isn’t mere speculation. They are grounded in facts. The administration’s aversion and discomfort with truth coming to the fore is well known. Bullying us into silence by ‘penal action’ warnings won’t work.”

Central Kashmir Deputy Inspector General and SIT head Mr. Singh on Wednesday warned the political leaders and the victims’ families of appropriate penal action for making “speculative statements over still ongoing investigation”.