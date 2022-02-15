Farooq Abdullah illegally detained, says NC

The Hindu Bureau February 15, 2022 02:19 IST

‘There is no justification for such arbitrary, illegal and frequent detention of party leadership’

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The National Conference (NC) on Monday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of illegally detaining the party president and member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. “The NC strongly condemns the illegal detention of Srinagar MP and party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah. There is no justification for such arbitrary, illegal and frequent detention of the party leadership,” a NC spokesman said. Party sources said Dr. Abdullah was scheduled to travel to Jammu by road. However, the authorities told him he cannot proceed to Jammu. The Jammu and Kashmir government did not react to the NC allegation till late Monday evening.



