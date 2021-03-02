Other States

Farooq Abdullah gets COVID-19 vaccine dose in Srinagar

National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Wearing a mask, Dr. Abdullah posed for photographs as he received the first jab at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85-year-old father and my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well,” Dr. Abdullah’s son and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

