HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farooq Abdullah calls for peaceful protest on October 10 against the ‘trampling of constitutional rights’ of the people of J&K

National Conference leader holds a meeting with Opposition parties in Jammu.

October 04, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
 National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and others address a press conference after a meeting, in Jammu, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

 National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and others address a press conference after a meeting, in Jammu, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah chaired a meeting of Opposition parties in Jammu on Tuesday and called for a joint protest on October 10 against the “trampling of constitutional rights” of people of the Union Territory.

“We have jointly decided that on October 10 a peaceful protest will be held against the present condition of J&K, how the Constitution has been suspended, and how our rights have been attacked.” Dr. Abdullah, who is also the president of National Conference, said.

The meeting was attended by Jammu-based parties and the constituents of the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam formed for a joint fight to restore the pre-August 5, 2019 status of J&K. Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti also attended the meeting.

Congress leaders Raman Bhalla and Vikar Rasool; Dogra Sadar Sabha’s Ghulchain Singh Chadak, Panthers Party’s Harsh Dev Singh; United Peace Alliance’s Shahid Saleem, Muslim United Front’s Zaffar Ahmad; Peoples Movement’s Dr. Hussain, Akali Dal’s Narendra Singh; and Mission Statehood president Sunil Dimple also participated in the meeting.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of reports about a likely delay in urban local bodies and panchayat elections in J&K. These elections were scheduled to be held later this year.

The Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Sajad Gani Lone’s Peoples Conference and Altaf Bukhari’s J&K Apni Party were not invited for the meeting.

“Farooq Abdullah is a BJP man. He will go with them whenever they will call him,” Ghulam Hassan Mir, a leader of the Apni Party, said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.