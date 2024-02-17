Farmers, youth, underprivileged neglected under BJP regime, says Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh

February 17, 2024 05:13 am | Updated 05:13 am IST - Lucknow

Alleging that the Modi government is working for a “select group of rich people”, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that injustice is being done to farmers, poor and unemployed youth of the country.

“There is a fight of ideologies going on in the country. People think that it is a political fight, a fight for power, but the foundation of this fight is of ideology, of two opposing ideologies. Injustice is being done to farmers, poor and unemployed youth. The land of the poor is being snatched away, but nothing is seen on TV. No news of inflation, unemployment… only Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, shows on Pakistan are seen on TV,” said Mr. Gandhi in Chandauli, during the flag handover ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar boundary.

He stressed that the aim of the yatra is to nullify the environment of hate rampant in the country. “The aim of the yatra is to open the shop of love in the market of hate,” said the Congress leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Mr. Gandhi highlighted the presence of India’s elite there, adding that the poor are neglected by the ruling dispensation in all spheres from policy making to welfare initiatives, much like the Ram Temple ceremony. “During the temple consecration ceremony, red carpets were for the billionaires. Did you see any farmer, labourer or poor person there?” he asked the audience, adding that there was no room even for the President. “Did you see the tribal president? There was no room for the President. The function was for Modiji. Ambani, Adani and billionaires,” added the Congress leader, who is travelling from Manipur to Mumbai, covering 15 States, pushing for economic, social and political justice for every Indian.

Top U.P. Congress leaders, including AICC U.P. in-charge Avinash Pandey, Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari and U.P. Congress chief Ajay Rai, were present at the flag handover ceremony.

Senior Congress leader and former U.P. in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was scheduled to attend the event was absent due to a medical emergency, but promised to attend the yatra in coming days. “I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in Uttar Pradesh today but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile wishing all the Yatris, my colleagues in U.P. who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today,” wrote Ms. Vadra, on X (formerly Twitter).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.