Farmers will vote against BJP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP for its plan to hold a programme to connect with farmers in Uttar Pradesh, saying the BJP is remembering them as elections are near.

Farmers, he said, will vote unitedly against the BJP in the next State polls.

“It is heard that the BJP, which cultivates talks, will hold a ‘Kisan Sammelan’ in Uttar Pradesh. When the time has come for the ‘Annadata’ to become a voter, the BJP remembered farmers. Farmers are not going to fall into the trap of BJP. In 2022, farmers will vote unitedly against the BJP,” the former Chief Minister said.

The BJP is going to launch a farmer outreach programme from August 16 to 23.


