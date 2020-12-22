Other States

Farmers wave black flags at Haryana CM’s convoy

Chief Minister Manohar Lal. File photo AKHILESH KUMAR  

A group of farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws on Tuesday waved black flags at the convoy of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal in Ambala as a mark of their protest.

Scores of protesters gathered near Agarsain Chowk in Ambala city when the CM’s convoy was crossing the street. They showed black flags and shouted slogans against the farm laws.

“The incident took place near Agarsain Chowk. The protesters were on the road but we cleared the road and the convoy was let through,” Ram Kumar, Station House Officer, Ambala city, told The Hindu.

Mr. Lal was in Ambala to address a gathering for Bharatiya Janata Party candidates ahead of the Ambala Municipal Corporation election.

