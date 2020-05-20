Other States

Farmers upset over curbs on paddy cultivation: Haryana Congress tells government

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. File

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. File   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Come up with better water conservation schemes for good yield, it says

Leader of the Opposition and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said farmers were strongly opposing the BJP-JJP government’s decision of restricting paddy cultivation in parts of the State but the government was turning a blind eye towards farmers demand.

“The farmers are not willing to accept the restrictions. The Congress stands with them. Despite repeated requests for reconsideration of the decision, the government is adamant,” he said.

“The farmer is in the best position to decide what to sow and hence the Congress supports their judgment. Such decisions should be taken with the consent of the farmer and especially at a time when the world is fighting a pandemic,” said Mr. Hooda, addressing a video conference.

Mr. Hooda said the concern about depleting ground water was legitimate but putting restrictions on paddy cultivation was not the solution. “The government should take a pragmatic view of things and take a positive stand towards ground water conservation schemes, which would provide long-term solutions. Direct seeding of rice for sowing and hybrid seeds should be encouraged, which will enable farmers to get a good crop in less time and with less water,” he said.

Mr. Hooda also accused the State government of being ignorant towards the plight of the farmers growing flowers and vegetables. “Their crops are getting spoilt. Farmers from all over the State, including Bhiwani, are forced to feed their produce to livestock as these are not being bought, and even if they are bought, proper payment is not made,” he said.

