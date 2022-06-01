Vehicle of farmers’ union leader Dilbag Singh, witness in Lakhimpur case, shot at in Uttar Pradesh

The Lakhimpur Kheri incident of October 2021 | Photo Credit: PTI

June 01, 2022 11:07 IST

Dilbag Singh, Lakhimpur Kheri district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait faction), had a narrow escape when two unidentified persons on a motorbike shot at his car.

Lakhimpur Kheri district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait faction) Dilbag Singh has said that his vehicle was shot at by two unidentified persons on a motorbike on Tuesday evening while he was returning home.

Mr. Singh is also a witness in the Tikonia incident of October 3, 2021, when a convoy of vehicles allegedly involving Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra deliberately ran over a group of protesting farmers, killing four farmers and one local journalist. Three others linked to the ruling BJP were killed in alleged retaliation by the mob.

Mr. Singh said that he had a narrow escape on Tuesday evening and that he was not injured in the incident which took place a few km close to his residence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told The Hindu that the miscreants fired three shots. While the first hit the tyre of the running car, the other two hit the window after he stopped the vehicle.

“They fired at the tyre. I stopped the car and then they approached it from the side and tried to open the window. The car was locked. I folded my seat. They fired two shots at the window,” Mr. Singh said.

The shooters then fled from the scene, he added.

In his police complaint, Mr. Singh said the miscreants had fired with the “intent to kill’. Lakhimpur Kheri police said a First Information Report was being registered under the relevant Sections at the Gola police station.