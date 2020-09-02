Farmers to stage protest on Sept. 14

With Parliament’s monsoon session slated to start on September 14, ten farmers’ outfits have announced to stage protests across Punjab on the same day against the Centre’s agriculture ordinances and amendment to the Electricity Act.

Terming the ordinances promulgated by the Centre as against the interest of the farming community, Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda), said “We intend to hold big rallies in Amritsar, Phagwara, Barnala, Patiala and Moga on September 14, when the Parliament session begins. The purpose is to convey a strong message to the BJP-led Central government that it should not go ahead with any legislation on the three agriculture ordinances.”