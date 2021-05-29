Farmers to observe June 5 as ‘Sampoorna Kranti Divas’

Farmers holding black flags during their ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Singhu border.

New Delhi

29 May 2021 23:21 IST

Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for burning copies of farm laws

Farmers will observe June 5 as ‘Sampoorna Kranti Divas’ by burning copies of the Central farm laws in front of the offices of the BJP MPs and MLAs to mark the day when these legislations were initially promulgated as Ordinances last year, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Saturday.

Scores of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November last year demanding the three laws be rolled back and a new one made to guarantee minimum support price for their crops.

The SKM said, “On June 5, 1974, Jayaprakash Narayan had declared ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ and launched a mass movement against the then Central government. Last year on June 5, the government had presented these anti-farmer laws as Ordinances.”

The SKM added, “We appeal to the citizens to burn the copies of the three agricultural laws in front of offices of the BJP MPs, MLAs and representatives... make it a mass movement and force the government to repeal the farm laws.”

Tributes to Charan Singh

The protesting farmers on Saturday also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary and remembered his contribution for the development of agriculture, farmers and villages.

According to the SKM, a large number of farmers from Punjab’s Doaba have joined the protesters at the Singhu border on Saturday and many more are expected to join in the coming days.

The Centre has been maintaining that the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops.