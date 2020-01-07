Farmers taking advantage of free boring scheme must install advanced irrigation system: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the farmers taking advantage of his government’s free boring scheme must also fulfil the condition of installing a drip-and-sprinkler irrigation system in their fields, which will help in water conservation.

It should be ensured that the condition of installing a drip-and-sprinkler irrigation system was met by the farmers taking advantage of the scheme, he said.

During a presentation of the drip-and-sprinkler irrigation scheme here, the Chief Minister said water conservation was the need of the hour for raising the underground water level and making rivers ever-flowing.

Most of the fresh water was spent on crop irrigation, he said, adding that if these efficient methods of irrigation were used in place of the traditional mode, there will be many benefits.

For example, water will be saved, the cost of irrigation will come down, the growth and yield of plants will increase, Adityanath said, adding that this will boost the income of farmers.

The drip-and-sprinkler system should not be connected with boring only, but should also be linked to surface water irrigation, he said.

The present target of 55,000 hectares should be increased to two lakh hectares and if needed, the Uttar Pradesh government will provide funds for this, the chief minister said.