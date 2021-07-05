Farmers start for Delhi protest site

CHANDIGARH

05 July 2021 23:46 IST

Another batch of farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) started its march from Punjab to the Delhi border to participate in the ongoing agitation against Centre’s farm laws.

The farmers, in around 300 vehicles, started from Amritsar and will reach the Delhi border by July 6.

“Since the agitation started this is our 19th batch that is going for the protest,” said Sarvan Singh Pandher, general secretary of KMSC.

