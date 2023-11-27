Farmers sit-in protest continue for second day in Punjab, Haryana

November 27, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana continued their protest for the second day near Chandigarh under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) over the pending demands of farmers, including legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers from different parts of States gathered in Mohali, Punjab and Panchkula, Haryana following nationwide protest call given by the SKM. Amid heavy security arrangements, farmers are on sit-in protest and intend to march to Chandigarh to meet the Governors and submit the demand memorandum.

Farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian told reporters that farmer leaders of all the 32 farmer outfits of the SKM and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), will meet the Punjab Governor on Tuesday. “All our leaders would be meeting the Punjab Governor and submit the memorandum,” said Mr. Kadian.

Darshan Pal, coordinator of SKM, said the talks about meeting the Governor of Haryana were in the process and a final decision would be taken on tomorrow morning (Tuesday).

The key demands of farmers apart from legal guarantee for the MSP, include the withdrawal of police cases filed against them during the 2020-21 agitation against the now-repealed agricultural laws of the central government, compensation and jobs for any one of the family members of farmers who died during the agitation, loan waiver. Farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 and action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

