Farmers seek resumption of paddy procurement in Odisha

Farmers in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Monday intensified their agitation demanding lifting of paddy stocks lying with them.

“The State government had stopped procurement abruptly on June 30 and we could not sell paddy in the market. We will now be forced to make distress sales,” said farmer leader Digambar Duria.

Road blocked

The farmers blocked a road with paddy at Charichhak in Dharmagarh subdivision of Kalahandi district. As hundreds of vehicles were stranded, police threatened to use force. Subsequently, the farmers lifted the road blockade.

The district administration tried to explain to them the circumstances due to which paddy procurement could not be continued beyond June 30, but the farmers stuck to their stand.

‘Reconsider move’

“Farmers still have an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 quintals of paddy in a small area under Dharmagarhblock. We want the government to reconsider its decision of suspending procurement operation,” said Mr. Duria.

The district administration dismissed the allegations. “Procurement of paddy harvested during the rabi season ended on June 30. As per the government decision, we had procured all paddy brought to the market yard by June 30. We cannot go door to door for the same,” said Dharmagarh Sub-Collector Padmanav Behera.

Mr. Behera added that the procurement operation cannot be resumed and farmers who still have paddy left with them can sell their stock during the kharif season. Farmers have been staging agitations across Kalahandi district and in many parts of western Odishademanding paddy procurement.