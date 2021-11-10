2 injured as farmers, SAD activists clash in Ferozepur

Congress-backed people masqueraded as farmers and attacked us, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

A violent confrontation took place between a group of farmers and the Shiromani Akali Dal members in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the venue of a rally addressed by former Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Farmer leaders claimed that at least two farmers suffered serious injuries after SAD members attempted to plough into the protest.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union-Ekta (Dakonda), told The Hindu that farmers associated with it were protesting peacefully and wanted to meet Ms. Badal to seek answers on their issues, including SAD’s role in the controversial farm laws enacted by the NDA Government, of which the Akali Dal was a part when the laws were passed.

“We have every right to seek answers from leaders, and today, we wanted to ask Ms. Badal why her party, at the first place, did initially support the three farm laws. We were assured that Ms. Badal will meet us after the event. When the farmers tried to meet the SAD leaders, they were not allowed and instead the SAD members tried to plough into them and even gun shots were fired at us,” alleged Mr. Singh.

Ferozepur SP Harmandeep Singh Hans said investigation was under way and a case would be registered after initial verification of allegations.

“After the event was over, Ms. Badal left the venue and the security was withdrawn for her next event. But SAD leaders Joginder Jindu and Vardev Singh Noni Mann did not follow the prescribed route and moved to another route. Some farmers tried to stop their vehicle. There are some videos, though they are to be verified, that show one farmer sitting on the bonnet of the vehicle and being dragged for some distance. And when the vehicle stopped, he fell down. People were seen attacking the vehicle with sticks and rods. As of now one person has been injured according to farmers, but we have not received any information of any injured person being admitted in any hospital so far,” he said.

Ms. Badal alleged that it was the Congress-backed people who masquerading as farmers attacked and fired gun shots at SAD leaders including Mr. Jindu and Mr. Mann.

“SAD has proof that Congress leaders masqueraded as farmers to disrupt and attack Akali leaders..In case the police administration does not take action in the case, the SAD would do so once its Government is formed in the State next year,” she said.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, umbrella body of the farmer unions spearheading the protests against the farm laws, in a statement said farmer Harnek Singh was dragged by the vehicle for over one kilometre besides SAD leaders fired at the farmers. Demanding an immediate FIR against the SAD leaders for attempt to murder, the SKM said it will organise a protest march in Ferozepur on November 11 to demand justice in the incident.