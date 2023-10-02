Farmers run over by speeding car in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly village die on spot

October 02, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh)

“Two persons were run over and killed by a speeding car in the Sirauli area in Bareilly while they were resting near a field,” police said on October 2.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Purshottam Das (35) and Vishal Kumar (19), both residents of Hardaspur village, were in their field to protect their crops from stray cattle.

“A speeding car hit them while they were taking a rest on a roadside,” Sirauli Police Station SHO Rajesh Maurya said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The two were dragged under the car for more than 10 metres before it fell into a ditch,” Mr. Maurya said. “Both of them died on the spot.”

After the incident, angry villagers placed their bodies on the road demanding local BJP MLA and Minister Dharmpal Singh visit the spot. They alleged that there are no arrangements to save crops of farmers from stray cattle.

Car driver Ganesh, who was stated to be drunk at the time of the incident, also got injured and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Administration officials convinced the protesters to clear the road later and the jam was lifted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.