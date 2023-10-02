HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers run over by speeding car in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly village die on spot

The incident took place when Purshottam Das and Vishal Kumar, both residents of Hardaspur village, were in their field to protect their crops from stray cattle.

October 02, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI

“Two persons were run over and killed by a speeding car in the Sirauli area in Bareilly while they were resting near a field,” police said on October 2.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Purshottam Das (35) and Vishal Kumar (19), both residents of Hardaspur village, were in their field to protect their crops from stray cattle.

“A speeding car hit them while they were taking a rest on a roadside,” Sirauli Police Station SHO Rajesh Maurya said.

“The two were dragged under the car for more than 10 metres before it fell into a ditch,” Mr. Maurya said. “Both of them died on the spot.”

After the incident, angry villagers placed their bodies on the road demanding local BJP MLA and Minister Dharmpal Singh visit the spot. They alleged that there are no arrangements to save crops of farmers from stray cattle.

Car driver Ganesh, who was stated to be drunk at the time of the incident, also got injured and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Administration officials convinced the protesters to clear the road later and the jam was lifted.

Related Topics

death / accident (general) / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.