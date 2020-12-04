Farmers’ protests have brought Centre to its knees, says Mehbooba

Former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday took a jibe at the Centre for its handling of the farmers’ protests over the government agriculture policies.
“Farmers’ protests have brought the Government of India to its knees. The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is scared of people’s power and it is why a reign of repression has been unleashed in J&K since the illegal abrogation of Article 370. Not allowing any peaceful medium for dissent shows their nervousness and failure on all fronts,” Ms. Mufti said.
She also expressed her condolences on the passing away of Dineshwar Sharma, an administrator of Lakshadweep and former interlocutor of the Centre for Jammu and Kashmir.
“Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of Dineshwar Sharma-ji. He was a thorough gentleman and as an interlocutor tried his best to restore bridges of trust and goodwill between people of J&K and rest of the nation,” Ms. Mufti said.
