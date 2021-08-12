Farmers protesting near Vij’s residence detained

Haryana Minister Anil Vij

The police on Thursday detained over 100 farmers who were protesting near the residence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij against the rounding up of a local farmer leader in connection with showing black flags to the convoy of the Minister.

However, the farmers were later released.

According to police, the Minister was coming back to his residence after attending a meeting in Chandrapuri Colony at Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday evening. When he was crossing the place, some of the protesting farmers showed black flags to his convoy. Stones were also thrown on one of the vehicles of the convoy, police said.

Police later rounded up farmer leader Navdeep Singh in connection with the incident, following which a large number of farmers gathered near Vij's Ambala residence on Thursday.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) senior leader Wajinder Kamboj said they were protesting in a peaceful way, but the police detained them at police line premises.

Later all the protesters, including Mr. Singh, were released.