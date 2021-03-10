Farmers protest outside leaders’ homes

They demand their support to the Congress’ no-trust vote

Farmers, khap leaders, social activists and members of various employees’ and traders’ unions on Tuesday held demonstrations outside the residences of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jannayak Janta Party MLAs and the Independents across Haryana and handed over memorandums demanding to support the no-confidence motion against the government on March 10.

A large number of protesters laid siege to the residence of Badhra MLA Naina Chautala, the mother of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, around noon, raising slogans and demanding to meet her. When no one turned up, the agitating farmers pasted a copy of the memorandum at the main gate to the legislator’s house demanding that she should support the no-confidence motion. Police personnel were also present in large numbers.

Led by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Ravi Azad and Sheoran khap-52 president Karambir Fartia, farmers handed over a memorandum to the office in-charge of Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal in Loharu. Similarly, the agitating farmers reached the residence of Bhiwani MLA Ghanshyam Saraf in a procession and held demonstration. They handed over a memorandum of their demands to him.

The protesters also raised slogans outside the residences of Uklana MLA and Minister of State for Labour, Anoop Dhanak, and Barwala MLA Jogi Ram, both JJP legislators, and Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.