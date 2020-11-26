Other States

Farmers’ protest: Many leaders placed under house arrest, says Yogendra Yadav

Farmers stage a protest against the farm reform bills, in Hisar district in Haryana on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav, in a tweet on Thursday, said that many farmer leaders in Haryana had been placed under house arrest and vehicles carrying farmers were being stopped.

He alleged that there were reports of farmer batches being stopped from marching towards Delhi across the State.

Meanwhile, the group led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) leaders that started from Ambala on Wednesday has reached Karnal on its way to Delhi.

Agitating farmers are scheduled to assemble at four points — Sampla (Rohtak), Bilaspur (Gurugram), Faridabad Sector 12 and Kundli border (Delhi-Sonipat border) — in Haryana on four national highways around noon before marching towards Delhi.

Comments
Related Articles

BJP will protect interests of minorities if voted to power in Bengal, says State unit chief Dilip Ghosh

ED files supplementary chargesheet in Jharkhand bitumen scam

Manipur journalists stage protest

Ahmed Patel, a leader who remained synonymous with Congress for three decades

Patel’s death a great loss to nation, Congress: Gehlot

Parties flay Haryana govt. move to ‘disrupt’ farmers’ movement

Details of land encroachment put up on J&K website

NIA arrests PDP youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra for alleged links to the Hizbul Mujahideen

Jammu and Kashmir Internet ban | BJP, Congress members spar during meeting of Standing Committee on Information and Technology

Delhi rattled by our decision to contest polls: Mehbooba Mufti

U.P. ordinance a ploy to pit Dalits and Muslims against each other, say rights activists

Defeat BJP in Bengal for the interest of the country, says Mamata Banerjee

NSCN (IM) slams Centre on peace process as Army chief visits Nagaland

Shivalik elephant reserve to be denotified, move to help in expansion of Dehradun airport

Roshni Act: Farooq’s sister, prominent hoteliers in second list issued by JK admin

Delete names of Bru voters gone to Tripura: Mizoram Opposition

More farmer leaders detained: Yogendra Yadav

Ahmed Patel’s death a loss to political community: Gehlot

Coronavirus | Punjab to reimpose night curfew from December 1 amid apprehension of second wave

Few judicial pronouncements gave distinct impression of overreach: Venkaiah Naidu

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2020 11:02:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/farmers-protest-many-leaders-placed-under-house-arrest-says-yogendra-yadav/article33182393.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY