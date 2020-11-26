Farmers’ protest: Many leaders placed under house arrest, says Yogendra Yadav

Groups marching towards Delhi being stopped across Haryana, according to Swaraj India chief

Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav, in a tweet on Thursday, said that many farmer leaders in Haryana had been placed under house arrest and vehicles carrying farmers were being stopped.

He alleged that there were reports of farmer batches being stopped from marching towards Delhi across the State.

Meanwhile, the group led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) leaders that started from Ambala on Wednesday has reached Karnal on its way to Delhi.

Agitating farmers are scheduled to assemble at four points — Sampla (Rohtak), Bilaspur (Gurugram), Faridabad Sector 12 and Kundli border (Delhi-Sonipat border) — in Haryana on four national highways around noon before marching towards Delhi.