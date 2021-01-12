Farmers’ protest: 71 booked for rioting at CM’s event in Haryana

Chandigarh

12 January 2021 00:38 IST

We will continue to protest against BJP leaders till laws are repealed, says BKU

Haryana police have booked at least 71 people for rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, among other charges after a group of people protesting the Centre’s farm laws ransacked a venue at Kaimla village in Haryana’s Karnal where Chief Minister Manohar Lal was scheduled to address a farmers’ gathering (kisan mahapanchayat) on January 10.

The police said the FIR has been registered against 71 identified persons, besides unknown people, who allegedly were involved in vandalising the event site by smashing the chairs and the stage, tearing posters, etc.

“We have booked 71 protesters by name, besides unknown people as well under different Sections. The accused obstructed public servants from discharging their duty and were allegedly involved in rioting. So far, no one has been arrested,” Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police, Karnal, told The Hindu on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the FIR, the protesters have been booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (offence committed by any member of any unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) among other Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni took responsibility of the incident, saying farmers and his union would continue to stage protest against the BJP leaders until the three farm laws were repealed.

The Chief Minister’s event had to be called off.