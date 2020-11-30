Farmers plan protests in Odisha from December 5

BHUBANESWAR

30 November 2020 01:13 IST

Farmers in western Odisha districts have threatened to hit the streets over the alleged flawed paddy procurement process from December 5.

Farmers under the aegis of Western Odisha Farmer Orgnisations Coordination Committee (WOFOCC) threatened that if the government fails to streamline the paddy procurement process by December 4, farmers would stock up their produce on roads from December 5.

“Paddy procurement had been decentralised for the benefit of farmers for many years. But from the past couple of years, the government has been taking decision on paddy procurement from Bhubaneswar,” said WOFOCC convener Ashok Pradhan.

“Earlier, district level committees were deciding on the volume of paddy per acre to be procured in their respective districts. Now, it has been decided to procure 19 quintal of paddy from irrigated areas and 13 quintal from rainfed region. It is applicable to all districts,” pointed Mr. Pradhan.

Huge losses

Farmers in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Subarnapur are going to incur huge loss due to the process. Due to favourable weather condition this year, farmers have managed to produce 25 to 30 quintal per acre at many places.

According to farmer organisations, if only 19 quintal paddy per acre is procured at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies, farmers would not find proper market to sell rest of their produces due to this year’s bumper production.