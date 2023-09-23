Farmers outfits in Punjab to stage rail roko protest against Centre

September 23, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

As many as 19 farmers’ outfits have announced a three-day rail roko agitation across Punjab from September 28 in protest against the Centre dragging its feet on long-pending measures, including a law on assured Minimum Support Price.

The rail blockade would be the first phase of the protest and the agitation would be intensified further .

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Punjab unit of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee — one of the outfits that would take part in the proposed agitation, alleged that the Centre has been indifferent towards farmers’ problems and hence they have decided to stage a demonstration to awaken the government from its slumber.

He said the Central government should announce a special package of ₹50,000 crore for the damage caused by recent floods in north India, besides enacting a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for purchasing all crops based on the Swaminathan Commission report.

“A complete loan waiver for farmers and labourers, giving employment for 200 days per year under MNREGA, cancelling of police cases against farmers during the year-long [anti-farm law] protests on Delhi’s borders are few demands that should be fulfilled immediately,” Mr. Pandher added.

The key outfits that would participate in the protest include — Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari), BKU Ekta-Azaad, Azad Kisan Committee (Doaba), BKU (Bheramke), BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), BKU (Sir Chotu Ram), Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, Kisan Maha Panchayat (Haryana), Pagri Sambhal Jatta (Haryana), Azad Kisan Union (Haryana), Progressive Farmers Front, Aathrai Kisan Manch, Bhoomi Bachao Mohim, Joint Kisan Sabha and Rashtriya Kisan Sangathan among others.

Mr. Pandher said that the farm organisations’ struggle will continue and would be intensified until the central government takes concrete action on their demands.

