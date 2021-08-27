Farmers’ outfit condemns changes to Land Act 2013

GURUGRAM

27 August 2021 00:08 IST

The Haryana State committee of All-India Kisan Sabha has strongly condemned the “regressive” amendments to the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, made by the State Legislative Assembly. The AIKS demanded withdrawal of the amendments and threatened to launch an agitation in case its demand was not met.

Inderjit Singh, vice-president, AIKS, Haryana, in a press statement said that some important pro-farmer provisions were made as a result of prolonged struggle of farmers in the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

These were sought to be negated by the Modi government in 2015 which did not succeed due to the fierce joint struggle of farmers and lack of majority of the NDA in the Rajya Sabha. He said the anti-farmer, anti-people and pro-corporate provisions have now been added to the legislation by the Haryana Assembly through backdoor, adding that “this was a treachery by the BJP-JJP alliance government with the farmers”.

Advertising

Advertising

“As a result of these amendments, now acquisition of land has been made easy as the willingness of minimum 70% of the farmers has been removed. Even the construction of houses on the farms can be demolished with an executive order at the time of land acquisition. All these provisions are totally unacceptable to the farmers and landless labourers as there are no provisions for alternative employment and proper rehabilitation of those who will be deprived of their livelihood following acquisition of their land,” said Mr. Singh.