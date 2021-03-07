Farmers mark ‘century’ of protest against farm laws

On International Woman’s Day, women to lead marches today at stir sites

After completing 100-days 'not out century' of protest at the Ghazipur border, the farmers said they were ready for double century (200 days) if the government continues to ignore their demand for a repeal of the farm laws.

“Many news channels are regularly reporting thin crowds at borders but I would like to clarify that crowd might be thin but protesters spirit is high. Many protesters have gone back for some household work and to take care of farms but that doesn’t mean they are not with us. Thousands of protesters are on standby in western U.P. and Haryana,” said Gopal Jaat, a farmer.

On the occasion of International Women’s day, the protest will be led by women at all the borders on Monday when women protesters will take charge of stage and the speakers too will be women. A march has been called by women at all protest sites.

“The protest on Women’s Day will be led by women protesters who are at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border for the past 100 days along with the men. Women have contributed equally in the fight against farm laws. We are taking care of everything from langars to cleaning at the protest sites. This fight is for future of farmers and survival of their upcoming generations,” said Ms. Jaspinder Singh.

Ms. Singh added that women contribute equally to the farming community but they don't get recognised. Now, it time for them to show women power to the government.

Protesters said a large meeting has been called at the Ghazipur border on Monday to discuss the strategy for the future of the protest. People from various districts of Western U.P. will attend the meeting to be addressed by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

Meanwhile farmers at Ghazipur have made air-cooled tractor trolleys by using jute pads as the mercury continues to rise.

“We have shifted elderly people under the flyover to keep them safe during hot weather. And for remaining protesters, we have covered trolley and tents with straw, palm leaves and jute pads to keep it cool. During day we sprinkle water to keep the air cool,” said Naresh Singh, a protester.

Mr Singh added that they will be installing ACs and ceiling fans by next month when the temperature will reach around 40 degree Celsius.

A senior officer with the electricity department said that officially they haven’t provided power supply at the protest site but many protesters have drawn wires from nearby electricity polls illegally.