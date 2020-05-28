Farmers in Maharashtra’s Palghar asked to get ready to tackle locust menace

With swarms of locusts currently moving in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, the Palghar district administration on Thursday asked the farmers and officials to prepare themselves to tackle any possible attack on crops by these insects.

In an official message, Palghar district Collector Kailas Shinde asked the farmers in the district to remain guarded against the locusts in order to save their standing crops.

“Locust infestation is largely found in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Talasari, Dahanu and Jawhar talukas of Palghar district bordering Gujarat have been alerted about the locust infestation. These insects can pose a threat to crops. They infest green leaves, flowers, fruits, seeds, twigs, foliage, etc., of the plant in its path, causing extensive damage to the crop,” he said.

“Precautionary measures should be taken to prevent damage from locusts. The villagers should monitor and inspect the fields at night in groups. Between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., millions of these insects can land in the fields to rest,” he said.

In order to tackle the problem, large ditches should be dug and loud music should be played, the Collector said.

He also suggested the use of insecticide and neem-based spray on the crops to save them from damage. Spraying should be done late at night or early in the morning if possible, Mr. Shinde said.

According to officials, swarms of locusts on Thursday moved towards Gondia district of Maharashtra after attacking crops in neighbouring Bhandara.