Farmers hold ‘Tiranga Yatra’

Tricolour-mounted tractors, bikes march across Haryana

A large number of farmers, including women, took out processions across Haryana riding tractors, motorcycles and on foot holding Tricolours to observe the 75th Independence Day as “Kisan Mazdoor Azadi Sangram Diwas” on the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. In most of the places, however, the processions were held as “Tiranga Yatra”.

Convoys of tractor-trollies full of men, women, youth and children and bikes mounting national flags took out marches across the State and hoisted the Tricolour at various places including toll plaza protest sites. At four sub-divisions in Jind, hundreds of vehicles, mostly tractors, took out “Tiranga Yatra” along all the main roads. Five places witnessed similar processions in Bhiwani.

Led by khap leaders, farmers took out “Tiranga Yatra” in Charkhi Dadri. Holding Tricolours, the farmers walked through the roads of the district raising slogans. Several tractors with Tricolours tied in their front were also part of the procession causing a traffic jam like situation. Addressing the farmers at Kitlana toll plaza on the conclusion of the procession, Dadri Independent MLA and Sangwan khap president Sombir Sangwan said farmers and their soldier sons and daughters were the true guards of Tricolour.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s State-wide “Tiranga Yatra”, farmer leader Raju Maan said it was aimed at creating differences between the communities, but the farmers’ yatra had lent strength to brotherhood. In Yamunanagar, a huge procession was taken out. A massive show of strength was on display in Hisar with 2,000 tractors and unaccounted bikes, said an SKM statement, adding that there were celebrations in Palwal, Sirsa, Gurugram, Panipat and Karnal, besides at Singhu and Tikri borders.