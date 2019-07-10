Farmers get major chunk in Madhya Pradesh budget

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot on Monday increased the budgetary allocation for farmers by 145% over the previous year to ₹22,736 crore.

Presenting his maiden budget in the Vidhan Sabha here, he said, “Under the loan waiver scheme, the State government has waived loans to the tune of ₹7,000 crore of 20 lakh farmers in two months. For the remaining farmers, ₹8,000 crore will be set aside.”

To resolve farmers’ issues and implement schemes successfully, Mr. Bhanot said the government has decided to set up a farmers’ advisory council, comprising farmers’ representatives. Moreover, under the Krishi Bandhu Yojana, farmers will be trained in farming techniques.

Horticulture scheme

To improve the income of those involved in horticulture and food processing, the State government has decided to launch a horticulture and food processing scheme, for which ₹100 crore has been earmarked. The government has decided to cover fishermen and shepherds under the Kisan Credit Card scheme.

For panchayat and rural development, ₹25, 015 crore has been set aside, which was 26 % more than the previous year’s allocation, he said

Quoting scriptures to stress the importance of cows, Mr. Bhanot proposed to earmark ₹132 crore for cow welfare and three models to develop gaushalas in the State.

The government has also decided to hike grant to the State Waqf Board and Haj committee as well, he said

The social security pension for elderly, widows and disabled has been raised to ₹600 per month from ₹300. This may benefit more than 42 lakh people, he said.

Stating the government has decided to reserve 70% of vacancies for locals in new private firms, Mr. Bhanot said, “Immediately after assuming office, the Chief Minister had directed that changes be made in the industrial policy to this effect.”

Industrial policy

As for industrial investment, he said, the government has approved a pilot project for a land pooling scheme and formulated a new industrial promotion policy. Mr. Bhanot said a new startup and a micro, small & medium enterprises policy has also been drafted.