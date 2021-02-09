Farmers’ future being pushed into darkness: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot at a rally in Bharatpur on Tuesday.

09 February 2021 23:47 IST

BJP-led government at Centre is indifferent to their agony, he says

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the BJP-led government at the Centre was pushing the future of farmers into darkness by refusing to budge on the demand for the withdrawal of the agricultural sector laws. “Farmers are sitting at the Delhi borders in the cold, but the government is indifferent to their agony,” Mr. Pilot said.

Addressing a massive farmers’ rally at Fateh Sagar Taal in Bharatpur district’s Bayana region, the former Deputy Chief Minister said the laws, which would destroy both farming and the mandis, were not being discussed by the BJP leaders in Parliament despite the Budget session being in progress. He said the Congress would continue to support the farmers till the controversial statutes were repealed.

The rally was organised ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit on February 12 and 13 for supporting the agitation. Mr. Pilot said Mr. Gandhi’s visit would strengthen the movement and help build pressure on the Centre. Mr. Gandhi will visit Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar and Nagaur districts.

On his way to Bharatpur district, Mr. Pilot stopped over in Dausa and inaugurated an e-library in the District Courts Complex. He also addressed a function of the Bar Association, attended by District and Sessions Judge Anant Bhandari and a large number of lawyers.

Former Ministers Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena and party MLAs Ved Prakash Solanki, Gajraj Khatana, Amar Singh Jatav and Rakesh Pareek, representing the Assembly constituencies in eastern Rajasthan districts, also addressed the rally.