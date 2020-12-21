Farmers from Nashik head to Delhi to join, support ‘brothers from Punjab, Haryana’

This is a first step to consolidate the anger against corporate-friendly and anti-people policies of Union government: AIKS

Three years after a historic long march by thousands of farmers from Nashik to Mumbai, they gathered in the city again to embarked on yet another journey, this time to Delhi.

Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra gathered at Nashik’s Golf Club on Monday under the leadership of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and set off to Delhi to join and support farmers of Punjab and Haryana who are protesting the three recent farm laws passed by the Centre.

“Last time we walked to Mumbai, raised our demands and won the battle. We are now heading to Delhi to join our brothers from Punjab and Haryana. We are not going to come back without winning this battle,” said Santosh Kamdi from Manor in Palghar district.

Launching an attack against the Narendra Modi-led Central government and alleging that he was working for big corporates by bringing in farm laws, the farmers burned posters of industrialists before setting off to Delhi. The farmers, travelling in over 100 vehicles, will first go to Dhule and hold corner meetings at every town before entering Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

“History has taught us that working class triumphs over the corrupt alliance of politicians and corporates. We are marching for our rightful demands. We stand in support of our protesting farmer brothers,” said K.K. Rajesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP from Kerala.

Hirabai Gavit, from Surgana in Nashik district, said she wants the Modi government to not act with arrogance. “When so many farmers are saying that the laws are not good, then he should listen. We are sending our men to demand what is good for us. Only farmers would know what is good for farmers,” she said.

Farmers and agriculture labourers from Palghar, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Parbhani and other districts joined the march in vehicles hired in groups or through AIKS from their home towns. “We have been told that Delhi is very cold. We are farmers who work hard in summer, monsoon and winter. I don’t think Delhi winter will dampen our spirits,” said Ashok Yadav from Karad, in western Maharashtra.

“We have asked all protesters to come equipped with warm clothes, ration and utensils to cook food. Once they reach Delhi, AIKS will take care of their food,” said Manik Awaghade, AIKS office bearer from Satara district.

Dr. Ajit Nawale, head of State unit of AIKS, said this march is a first step to consolidate anger against corporate-friendly and anti-people policies of the Union government. “The people of Maharashtra are known to not bow in front of Delhi. We will not let the Centre destroy the lives of farmers and future of our country,” he said.