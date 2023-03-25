Farmers, experts anxious in Punjab, Haryana amid prediction of more rain in coming days

March 25, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Fairly widespread rain accompanied by strong winds during the past 48 hours and more rains expected in coming days in the country’s key grain-producing States — Punjab and Haryana — have left farmers and experts worried as they fear the inclement weather conditions could adversely damage the wheat crop, almost ready for harvesting.

Widespread rain along with gusty winds between 40-50 km per hour lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana during the past two days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Weather Department has also predicted a fresh western disturbance approaching the region during the upcoming week, which could bring in more rain.

“Most parts of Punjab and Haryana experienced widespread rain and gusty winds in the past 48 hours. While the current spell of western disturbance is expected to be over today, and thereafter it would be largely dry weather conditions for 4-5 days, there’s another western disturbance approaching on March 30. The fresh disturbance is likely to bring more rain, which is expected to be active till April 2,” Manmohan Singh, director at the IMD, Chandigarh told The Hindu on Saturday.

In Punjab and Haryana, wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, which is sown between late October till December is now nearing the ripening stage and harvesting of early sown varieties usually commences by end of March.

Expressing concern about the inclement weather condition on winter crops, P. S. Rangi, an agriculture expert, and a former Punjab State Farmers Commission advisor, said the wheat crop is close to the ripening stage and the crop is all set to be harvested in the next few days.

The rain spells with winds are not a good sign. Wherever the crop has flattened it will be difficult to recover it. Also, waterlogging in fields will damage the crop, eventually hurting the crop’s quality and yield (productivity). “Bright sunshine is required close to crop harvesting, but if more rains and winds hit the region, the wheat crop output will certainly be adversely impacted,” said Mr. Rangi.

Nirbhay Singh, leader of the Kirti Kisan Union, said the recent rain and strong winds have destroyed standing wheat crop in several parts of the State. “The wheat crop is almost ready for harvesting but rains have ruined the crop. If more rain occurs in the next few days, it would be really bad for farmers, who are bound to suffer a huge loss. The government should adequately compensate farmers for their loss,” said Mr. Singh.

In wake of the incessant rain and hailstorm, the Punjab and Haryana governments have ordered ‘special’ revenue survey to assess losses of crops damaged in the respective States.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) to issue detailed instructions to the concerned Deputy Commissioners to immediately carry out ‘ girdawari’ in the areas lashed by rains to ascertain the damage caused to crops, orchards and houses on the priority.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal also issued directions to complete the work regarding conducting “special girdawari” to compensate the farmers for the crop damage due to untimely rain and hailstorm by April 15.