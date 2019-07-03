Farmers elated as rain lashes Odisha

Widespread rain lashed most parts of Odisha for the past 48 hours, creating a favourable condition for farming and bringing down temperature levels.

The State, which recorded over 30% deficit rainfall in June, has started receiving good rainfall from July largely due to a well-marked low pressure area that lies over southeast Jharkhand and adjoining areas of Odisha and gangetic West Bengal.

Under the influence of the atmospheric system, almost all parts of Odisha received rains. Highest precipitation was recorded at Chandbali where 122.3 mm rainfall was measured. Balangir, Phulbani, Bhubaneswar, Sonepur, Angul, Sambalpur and Cuttack received rainfall above 50 mm during 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

The rains brought cheer to farmers as they are getting ready for the Kharif season.

Rainfall deficit

According to the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department, six districts — Balangir, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Sundargarh — had rainfall deficit ranging between 39% and 59%. As many as 18 out of 30 districts had recorded rainfall deficit between 19% and 39%.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre had predicted rainfall in the interior areas, especially over central and western districts, over next 24 hours.

“The rainfall is critical for furthering farm operations. It restored soil moisture up to some extent,” said Subhendu Rout, a farmer in Jagatsinghpur district.